Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ Doncaster plumber after shock death at 42

Tributes have been paid to a popular Doncaster plumber following his shock death at the age of 42.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:27 GMT
Kris Sale, who ran city-based SOS Plumbing and Heating Solutions, died earlier this week, friends said.

As well as running his own business, Mr Sale was also involved with Warriors of Warmth, a nationwide network of volunteers donating their trade to help charities across the UK in fighting fuel poverty.

A spokesman said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kris’s family.

Tributes have been paid following the death of popular Doncaster plumber Kris Sale. (Photo: Facebook).Tributes have been paid following the death of popular Doncaster plumber Kris Sale. (Photo: Facebook).
Tributes have been paid following the death of popular Doncaster plumber Kris Sale. (Photo: Facebook).

“True gentleman, kind and proud to call him mate – this next project’s for you buddy

“RIP from all WoW team.”

Another friend wrote: “RIP Kris, a lovely guy – sleep tight.”

Another posted “rest easy brother,” while another friend wrote: “Rest in peace Kris. Thoughts and prayers with the kids and the rest of your family.”

Another added: “One of life’s true gentlemen. I hope you have now found peace, fly high with the angels big man.”

