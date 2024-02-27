Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ Doncaster plumber after shock death at 42
Kris Sale, who ran city-based SOS Plumbing and Heating Solutions, died earlier this week, friends said.
As well as running his own business, Mr Sale was also involved with Warriors of Warmth, a nationwide network of volunteers donating their trade to help charities across the UK in fighting fuel poverty.
A spokesman said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kris’s family.
“True gentleman, kind and proud to call him mate – this next project’s for you buddy
“RIP from all WoW team.”
Another friend wrote: “RIP Kris, a lovely guy – sleep tight.”
Another posted “rest easy brother,” while another friend wrote: “Rest in peace Kris. Thoughts and prayers with the kids and the rest of your family.”
Another added: “One of life’s true gentlemen. I hope you have now found peace, fly high with the angels big man.”