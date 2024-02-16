Tributes paid to 'true Doncaster giant' after death of pioneering headteacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liz Paver, who was head of Intake Primary School for several decades before her retirment, was also former president of the National Association of Headteachers and received a prestigious honour from the Archbishop of Canterbury last summer for her church work.

Mrs Paver, who was 79, died at home on February 4 following a battle with cancer.

One friend wrote: “A true Doncaster giant has left us. So sorry to learn that Liz Paver has passed away.”

Sheffield Diocese Mothers' Union wrote: “It is with great sadness that we say that our vice president for Doncaster Archdeaconry, Liz Paver lost her fight against cancer. She will be sorely missed in Sheffield MU and our prayers are with her family at this sad time.”

An obituary for Mrs Paver described her as “the beloved wife of Richard, loving mum of Philip, dear sister of Marjorie and David and a much loved sister-in-law and Aunty.”

It added: “Elizabeth will be sadly missed by all “her family and friends.”

Sharing a photo of Mrs Paver, Jon Lodge of Drumcademy Drum School Wirral said: “Many of you will not know this lady. She's my former primary school headteacher from back in Doncaster, where I grew up.

“I've sadly learned that she's passed away this week.

“Liz Paver is one of the main reasons I'm a drummer today and one of the sole reasons this drum school exists, and so naturally, one of the main reasons many of you play drums too.

“Almost 30 years ago, when I was just a young boy in primary school, this wonderful woman pulled strings and jumped through hoops to enable me to receive drum lessons at school.

"Without her, I wouldn't have toured the world, recorded albums, created Drumcademy and (hopefully) inspired the next generation of drummers, just as she helped to get me on that road early in life.

"It's true that you never forget an incredible teacher. She was certainly that and much more.”

Last summer, she was awarded the Cross of St Augustine for her many years of service to both the Anglican Communion as a Vice-Chair of the Anglican Consultative Council over a seven-year period and also to the Church of England as Vice-Chair of the General Synod’s House of Laity for a six-year period out of a remarkable 30-year stint on Synod.

She was presented with the honour by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Justin Welby.

She also served as vice-chair of England’s General Teaching Council and during her tenure spoke frankly about the problem of drugs among primary pupils and about violent children and parents.

During her time at Intake, Mrs Paver lost a front tooth after being dragged along the road by a car driven by a mother whose daughter had been injured in a playground accident.