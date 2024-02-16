Tributes paid to top Doncaster doctor who helped deliver hundreds of babies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frank Anthony Howard, who was known as Tony, rose through the ranks from a GP to become clinical director of Doncaster Royal Infirmary and served as a consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician at the hospital for many years.

Mr Howard, who was 88, also helped build a hospital in Thailand while he was in the military during his earlier career and also attended the same school as former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much loved and respected husband, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many, he was born in Eastham on The Wirral in 1935 and went on to attend Wirral Grammar School for Boys.

Tony Howard rose through the ranks to become clinical director at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

He excelled in his education there and went on to become the 21st Head Boy of the school, the first head boy being none other than ex-PM Harold Wilson.

After achieving the necessary grades at school, Tony was awarded a place at Liverpool University where he went on to study medicine.

After qualifying, he took up various posts in the north west and while working in Manchester, he was one of last batch of people to be called up to do National Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first posting was to Germany, but because of his medical training, he was selected to be part of a team despatched to Thailand under Operation Crown.

The operation was to build an airfield and road as part of an American Special Logistics operation to prevent meach of Communism in Laos and Vietnam.

He was an inspirational part of the team of servicemen who helped to build and establish a hospital in the area, rising to the rank of Captain RAMC 7th Field Ambulance.

After completing his service, he was appointed as a GP in Somerset before moving back to Stockport where he became a registrar and continued his medical career around the Manchester area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While working in Oldham, he worked under Patrick Steptoe, the pioneer of fertility treatment and whose work saw the birth of the world’s first test-tube baby, Louise Brown in 1978.

In 1972, Tony was appointed consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician at DRI and became the clinical director of the hospital in the mid 1990s.

His widow Shirley said:” The greatest compliment that could be paid to someone on their death was that the world was a better place as a result of their life.”

Away from his medical career, Tony was a keen gardener and spent hours caring for and cultivating thousands of plants in his huge greenhouse and spending many a happy hour pottering around his garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His funeral eulogy described as “well liked and well respected” by his patients and colleagues, with the service taking place at Our Lady of Sorrows and St Francis Church, Armthorpe before Christmas before interment at Rands Lane cemetery.