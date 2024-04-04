Tributes paid to popular former Doncaster Northern Soul DJ after death at 79

Tributes have been paid to a former Doncaster DJ who was a stalwart of the Northern Soul scene following his death at the age of 79.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dennis Patterson-Haig was familiar to generations of the city’s dancers, spinning discs at a number of city pubs and clubs and championing the Northern Soul scene.

An obituary said Mr Patterson-Haig, who performed at the Time and Place in Bradford Row under the name Dennis Haig, died on March 15 at the age of 79.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It added: “Re-united with his dearly beloved wife the late Linda Jean Patterson-Haig.”

Former Doncaster DJ Dennis Patterson-Haig has died.Former Doncaster DJ Dennis Patterson-Haig has died.
Former Doncaster DJ Dennis Patterson-Haig has died.

The funeral service will be held on Friday 19 April 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 11am followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at noon.

One friend wrote: “I am sorry to hear of the passing of my dear friend, the music man Dennis.

"Many a time when I was a young lad he would let me put music on his jukebox.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I was greatly inspired by his knowledge of 50s and 60s music which led to me loving American Doo-wop music from the 50s.

"He also had claim of the most records collected in Doncaster - about forty thousand stacked to the ceiling in Coca Cola boxes.”

Northern Soul emerged in northern England and the Midlands in the early 1970s, based on a particular style of Black American soul music with a heavy beat and fast tempo and attracted devotees to all-nighters at famed clubs such as Wigan Casino and the Twisted Wheel in Manchester.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.