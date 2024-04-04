Tributes paid to popular former Doncaster Northern Soul DJ after death at 79
Dennis Patterson-Haig was familiar to generations of the city’s dancers, spinning discs at a number of city pubs and clubs and championing the Northern Soul scene.
An obituary said Mr Patterson-Haig, who performed at the Time and Place in Bradford Row under the name Dennis Haig, died on March 15 at the age of 79.
It added: “Re-united with his dearly beloved wife the late Linda Jean Patterson-Haig.”
The funeral service will be held on Friday 19 April 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 11am followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at noon.
One friend wrote: “I am sorry to hear of the passing of my dear friend, the music man Dennis.
"Many a time when I was a young lad he would let me put music on his jukebox.
"I was greatly inspired by his knowledge of 50s and 60s music which led to me loving American Doo-wop music from the 50s.
"He also had claim of the most records collected in Doncaster - about forty thousand stacked to the ceiling in Coca Cola boxes.”
Northern Soul emerged in northern England and the Midlands in the early 1970s, based on a particular style of Black American soul music with a heavy beat and fast tempo and attracted devotees to all-nighters at famed clubs such as Wigan Casino and the Twisted Wheel in Manchester.
