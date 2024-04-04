Tributes paid to popular former Doncaster Northern Soul DJ after death at 79

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dennis Patterson-Haig was familiar to generations of the city’s dancers, spinning discs at a number of city pubs and clubs and championing the Northern Soul scene.

An obituary said Mr Patterson-Haig, who performed at the Time and Place in Bradford Row under the name Dennis Haig, died on March 15 at the age of 79.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added: “Re-united with his dearly beloved wife the late Linda Jean Patterson-Haig.”

Former Doncaster DJ Dennis Patterson-Haig has died.

The funeral service will be held on Friday 19 April 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 11am followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at noon.

One friend wrote: “I am sorry to hear of the passing of my dear friend, the music man Dennis.

"Many a time when I was a young lad he would let me put music on his jukebox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was greatly inspired by his knowledge of 50s and 60s music which led to me loving American Doo-wop music from the 50s.

"He also had claim of the most records collected in Doncaster - about forty thousand stacked to the ceiling in Coca Cola boxes.”