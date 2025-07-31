Tributes paid to "kind, generous" Doncaster dad after sudden death at 38

Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster dad following his sudden death at the age of 38.

Nathan Davies died on July 21, funeral director Doncaster Funerals said.

It added: “With deep sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Nathan Davies on 21 July 2025, aged 38 years.

“Nathan was a devoted husband, proud dad, cherished son, loving brother, and fun-loving uncle.

"He touched many lives with his kindness, humour, and generous spirit, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him.

“A celebration of Nathan’s life will be held on August 7 from 1pm at Memoria Doncaster.

“Following the service, all are warmly invited to join the family for a gathering at Carcroft Club, to share memories, laughter, and love in Nathan’s honour.

“Donations in Nathan’s memory will go to Blackpool Victoria and Royal Preston Hospital, whose care and support meant so much.”

“The family thank everyone for their kind words and support at this incredibly difficult time.”