Tributes paid to former Doncaster Royal Navy veteran following death after cancer fight
Nigel Milnes, who was known as Midge, died earlier this week, his family announced.
A Marine Engineering Mechanic, he serve aboard HMS Revenge, HMS Renown and HMS Vanguard in the 1990s and early 2000s.
He later medically discharged from the Navy after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and became a keen fisherman.
Posting in the We Remember Submariners Facebook group, brother David wrote: “It is with great sadness I share the news that my brother MEM Nigel 'Midge' Milnes sadly lost his fight with cancer, passing away at home surrounded by his family.
"He served on HMS Revenge, HMS Renown and HMS Vanguard in the 1990/2000's.
"He was medically discharged from the Royal Navy due to being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He will be sadly missed.”