Tributes paid to former Doncaster paratrooper at funeral following death at 87

The Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces Memorial Group were among those paying tribute to Chris Bonsall, known as Pete, who died earlier this month.

An obituary said Mr Bonsall “passed away peacefully on April 1 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary after a short illness with his whole family by his side.”

It added: “He will be sadly missed by all his family, many friends and all who knew him.”

Tributes have been paid to former paratrooper Chris "Pete" Bonsall following his death at the age of 87.

The funeral service took place on 22 April it added “and we celebrated his life he lived.”

Donations were for the Royal British Legion.

A spokesman for The Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces Memorial Group said: “Today we paid our respects at a memorial at Doncaster Crematorium for a local man and paratrooper and airborne forces.