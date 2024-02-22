Tributes paid to Doncaster choir's oldest singer following her death at age of 82

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sylvia Magrath, who was a member of Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers for more than two decades, died on January 18 at her home, her family said.

A choir spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of our longest serving members of the choir.

“Sylvia had been a member of the choir for well over 20 years and was still a regular attender at both weekly choir rehearsals and concerts, although it had been something of a struggle for her towards the end.

"She was a lovely lady and a great character who will be sorely missed by us all.”

Born in Newport, Wales, Sylvia had made Doncaster her home for most of her life.

Her family said: “She regularly supported the work of numerous charities with donations, as well as giving her time to support the work of charities closer to home and was also involved in many local social groups.

“Working as a volunteer at the town's Cancer Research shop for many years. Sylvia touched the lives of many people always smiling and keen to help and join in wherever she could.

“She became the eldest singer and member of the Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers, which she joined in the late 1990s and enjoyed travelling with the choir to perform not only at venues in and around town but also the rest of the UK and even abroad.

“Sylvia’s last performance with the group was in December last year at Doncaster Minster where she performed with the choir at their annual Christmas event.

“Always looking to make someone’s life better and help in any way she could, she made friends easily and will be remembered by many people who knew her including members of the Thursday Club and also the friendly staff at Rothwell's Fish & Chips in the Market Place, where she would treat herself to lunch on a weekly basis.

