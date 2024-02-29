Tributes paid to "dearly loved" co-founder of popular Doncaster golf club
Margaret Kathleen Ramsey, who helped establish Styrrup Hall Golf Club, has died at the age of 91, her family has announced.
An obituary said Mrs Ramsey “passed away peacefully” on February 19.
Three years ago, Sheffield-based BHI Group took over the running of the golf and country club which had been under the same ownership for more than quarter of a century.
The 18 hole, par 73, 6,745 yard golf course, opened in 2000 with the club boasting 450 members.
Since the takeover, the hall, which dates back to the Domesday Book, has been rebranded as a luxury wedding venue with function rooms, bars and restaurant revamped with plans to introduce lodges in the 150-acre grounds.
An obituary described Mrs Ramsey as “dearly loved” with her funeral due to take place at St Mary’s Church, Tickhill on March 8 at 10.30am followed by burial at Maltby Cemetery.