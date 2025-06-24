Tributes paid to 91-year-old Doncaster lollipop man after he sadly passed away
Posting in the Kirk Sandall Community Group, daughter Karen Dawn Jones said: “It is with great sadness that I let you know of the passing of my dad, Derek, the Brecks Lane lollipop man earlier today after a short illness.
“He touched so many lives. Rest in peace dad.”
Derek had held the position for an impressive 28 years.
Family and friends took to social media with messages, one in particular was singled out by Karen for summing her dad up perfectly, from a Martin Wilson who wrote: “Derek was an amazing man & my friend for around 10yrs. Many of you know him just as "Derek the Lollypop Man" but he was so much more.....
Derek the President of Armthorpe Kingfishers swimming club
Derek the swimming coach at Armthorpe Kingfishers
Derek the swimming coach at Doncaster Dartes
Derek the Swimming Official
Derek the rail worker
Derek the dad
Derek the grandad
Derek the widow who missed his wife, so, so much for many years
Derek the runner (in his younger days)
Derek the terrible driver (in his latter years)
“I will miss you Derek my friend & so, I'm sure, will all of the people who's lives you have been a part of for so many years. RIP Derek.”
Michaela Etherington-Gee said: “Oh no!! Im so upset to hear this. We have missed him so much. He was loved by all the kids and parents/carers he helped. Big hugs to you and your family. RIP Derek, you were a total inspiration and a flaming lovely bloke!”
“Very sorry to hear this. Derek was the kindest , loveliest person and will be greatly missed by all. Sending you all our love xx" said Shelley Vaughan.
Claire Wilson adding: “ Derek will be missed by my girls for being the most lovely swimming coach and swimming official.”
And Laura Walker said: “Oh this is heartbreaking news!! He was the sweetest and kindest man and he will be very dearly missed by so many. My kids already miss him on our journey to and from school everyday as he always took time to stop and chat. Thinking of you all xxx”
