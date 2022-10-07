Tributes paid following death of 'highly respected' and 'beloved' Doncaster doctor

Dr Jean-Pierre Urruty, who was born in Mauritius, died peacefully at his home on 9 September, an obituary said.

It added: “He moved to the UK to study medicine and was a highly respected GP in Conisbrough for many years.

"He played a major part in founding the Gardens Lane Health Centre.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Dr Jean Pierre Urruty.

"Pierre was a keen photographer, a lover of wildlife and worked hard to improve medical facilities in Africa. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed.”

The funeral service will take place at Doncaster Crematorium on October 14 at 12.20pm. Donations in lieu of flowers please for the British Heart Foundation. There will be a collection at the Crematorium or please forward to the funeral director.