Tributes paid following death of German-born Doncaster fashion boutique owner
Tributes have been paid following the death of a Doncaster fashion store owner who came from Germany to create a popular and well-known store in the town.
Marianne Murray died on Christmas Eve aged 85 – and her funeral is due to take place next week.
An obituary said Mrs Murray was born in 1936 in Hanau – but arrived in Doncaster in 1958 and resided in the town for 64 years.
The obituary said Mrs Murray “peacefully passed away in her sleep at home.”
It added: “Marianne was a much loved mum, grandma and great grandma, renowned for her charisma and style.
"Marianne was a retired business woman and the former owner of the well know ladies fashion shop Marianne's Boutique in the 1970s.
“Marianne leaves behind her beloved children, Mary-Ann Frances, Margaretta, Michael and Catherine, along with eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on Monday at Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm.