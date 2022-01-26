Tributes paid following death of German-born Doncaster fashion boutique owner

Marianne Murray ran a fashion boutique in Doncaster in the 1970s.

Marianne Murray died on Christmas Eve aged 85 – and her funeral is due to take place next week.

An obituary said Mrs Murray was born in 1936 in Hanau – but arrived in Doncaster in 1958 and resided in the town for 64 years.

The obituary said Mrs Murray “peacefully passed away in her sleep at home.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added: “Marianne was a much loved mum, grandma and great grandma, renowned for her charisma and style.

"Marianne was a retired business woman and the former owner of the well know ladies fashion shop Marianne's Boutique in the 1970s.

“Marianne leaves behind her beloved children, Mary-Ann Frances, Margaretta, Michael and Catherine, along with eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.