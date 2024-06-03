Tributes paid following death of Doncaster RAF man who schooled hundreds of cadets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a senior Doncaster Royal Air Force man who helped school hundreds of cadets, following his death.

Retired Flight Lieutenant Ian Cairns, who was 84, was heavily involved in the 1053 (Armthorpe) Squadron for many years and was also a key member of a number of local RAF associations during a lengthy career.

Flt Lt Rob Wenban, Officer Commanding at the Squadron said: “I have the very sad duty to inform you of the passing of Flight Lieutenant Ian Cairns.

"Ian was a former RAF Warrant Officer and upon retirement joined 1053 (Armthorpe) Squadron in about 1983.

"He soon got into uniform once again and became an ATC Adult Warrant Officer and later held a RAF VR(T) Commission, raising to the rank of Flight Lieutenant and Officer Commanding of 1053 Squadron through the 1990s.

"Upon retirement Ian joined the Squadron Civilian Committee and on numerous occasions became the Squadron Chair. He resigned from the CWC last year due to ill health.

"Ian was also a dedicated member of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) and for a while the local branch of the RAF Regiment Association, raising significant funds for both as well as the the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal over many years.

"Ian was also a trustee at Doncaster Aeroventure Air museum for many years, leading the way on the annual Battle of Britain Parade.

"Ian will always be remembered as a stalwart of the Squadron Staff, who gave a colossal amount of dedicated and committed service both within the the RAF, where he earned several medals including a Long and Good Service Award, and Air Training Corps.”

Squadron President, Lieutenant Colonel Savvaki Kyriakou MBE RMP said: "Mr Cairns, you will be missed. You were a mentor and father-figure to so many of us! Thank you for your support, patience and helping me achieve the successes that I have had in life. RIP sir. "

"Our condolences go out to his family and anyone who knew him.”