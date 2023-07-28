Tributes paid as one of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at age of 102

Paley Peggy, who was formerly of Branton and who was one of the city’s oldest residents, passed away peacefully on July 17, an obituary said.

It added: Peggy was a much-loved wife to the late Harry Paley, a dear mother to Nigel and Heather, a beloved sister to Audrey, a loving and caring nan to Harvey, Vanessa, Kimberley, Daniel and Shantal, and the perfect great nannie to Max, Issy, James, Francesca and Nancy.

“Everyone is warmly invited to a service to celebrate Peggy’s life, that will take place on Friday 11 August at Rose Hill Crematorium in Cantley, at 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired, may be sent to Age UK c/o funeral directors W E Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster,