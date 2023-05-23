News you can trust since 1925
Tributes paid as one of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at age of 102

The funeral of one of Doncaster’s oldest residents is set to take place following her death at the age of 102.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:00 BST

Edna O'Neill, passed away at her home in Carcroft surrounded by her loving family, an obituary said.

It described her as a “beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, dearly loved and she will be very sadly missed by all her family.”

The funeral will take place on June 8 at St Michael’s Church from 11.45am, followed by cremation at Rose Hill at 1pm.

Edna O'Neill has died at the age of 102.Edna O'Neill has died at the age of 102.
