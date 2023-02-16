Doris Binnington of Hatfield died peacefully at her home on February 8 at the age of 102.

An obituary described her as the “dearly beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Shirley, dear grandma of Andrew and great grandma of Oliver and Isobel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral will take place at St.Lawrence Parish Church in Hatfield on February 21 at 1pm followed by interment in Hatfield Cemetery.