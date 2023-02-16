Tributes paid as one of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 102
Tributes have been paid following the death of one of Doncaster’s oldest residents.
By Darren Burke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 10:40am
Doris Binnington of Hatfield died peacefully at her home on February 8 at the age of 102.
An obituary described her as the “dearly beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Shirley, dear grandma of Andrew and great grandma of Oliver and Isobel.”
The funeral will take place at St.Lawrence Parish Church in Hatfield on February 21 at 1pm followed by interment in Hatfield Cemetery.