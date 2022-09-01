Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Labour councillor Beryl Roberts, who served as Doncaster’s mayor from 2001-2002, died earlier this month.

An obituary said she had passed away peacefully on August 16.

It described her as “a dear mum, grandma and great grandma” and added: “Beryl will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and everyone's lives she touched.”

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 9 September at 11.40am.

Family flowers only by request, a donation box will be available following the service to Parkinson’s UK.

The family have asked if everyone could wear something yellow.