Tributes paid as former mayor of Doncaster dies at age of 93
A former mayor of Doncaster has died at the age of 93, her family has announced.
Former Labour councillor Beryl Roberts, who served as Doncaster’s mayor from 2001-2002, died earlier this month.
An obituary said she had passed away peacefully on August 16.
It described her as “a dear mum, grandma and great grandma” and added: “Beryl will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and everyone's lives she touched.”
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 9 September at 11.40am.
Family flowers only by request, a donation box will be available following the service to Parkinson’s UK.
The family have asked if everyone could wear something yellow.
Coun Roberts served as a Labour councillor in the Askern Spa ward on Doncaster Council in the 1990s and early 2000s and also served her one year term as mayor at the start of the new millennium.