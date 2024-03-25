Tributes paid as 'first female bus driver of Doncaster' dies at 94

Tributes have been paid to the ‘first female bus driver of Doncaster’ following her death at the age of 94.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Freda Sanderson was given the accolade in an obituary published after her death earlier this month, with the funeral due to take place next week.

It read: “First female bus driver of Doncaster.

“Passed away peacefully on March 11 in Albany House Nursing Home, Woodlands, formerly of Highfields, aged 94 years.

Freda Sanderson was the first female bus driver in Doncaster.Freda Sanderson was the first female bus driver in Doncaster.
Freda Sanderson was the first female bus driver in Doncaster.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It described her as “the beloved daughter of Harriet, a much loved sister of the late Hilda, Edna, Mary and Kathleen and also a treasured Auntie.

"Dearly loved, Freda will be sadly missed.”

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3 April at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.00am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Albany House.

A collection box will be available at the Crematorium.

Enquiries to Hickling’s Funeral Service, 4-12 Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster Telephone 01302 723229.

Related topics:DoncasterWoodlands