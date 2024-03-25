Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Freda Sanderson was given the accolade in an obituary published after her death earlier this month, with the funeral due to take place next week.

It read: “First female bus driver of Doncaster.

“Passed away peacefully on March 11 in Albany House Nursing Home, Woodlands, formerly of Highfields, aged 94 years.

Freda Sanderson was the first female bus driver in Doncaster.

It described her as “the beloved daughter of Harriet, a much loved sister of the late Hilda, Edna, Mary and Kathleen and also a treasured Auntie.

"Dearly loved, Freda will be sadly missed.”

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3 April at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.00am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Albany House.

A collection box will be available at the Crematorium.