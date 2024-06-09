Tributes paid after death of stalwart who promoted Scottish culture in Doncaster
Henry Sheach, who has died at the age of 80, was the serving president of the Caledonian Society of Doncaster, and past President of the Scottish President's Association.
Founded in Doncaster in the 18th century, the Caledonian Society holds regular meetings in the city to promote Scottish culture and traditions in the local area.
Meetings consist of celebrations for St. Andrew's Day, Burns Supper and holding monthly seminars.
Mr Sheach, who was also known as Harry and formerly of Kirkcaldy, died on May 31, an obituary said.
It described him as: “The much loved husband of Nancy, father of Wendy, grandfather of David, Rebecca and Megan and great-grandfather of Maddison, Olivia, Emily, Harley, Maeva and Isaac.
"He will be dearly missed by all, including extended family and friends.”
The funeral will take place at Memoria, Barnby Dun at 2pm on June 21.
