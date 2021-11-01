The Ridgewood in Edenthorpe where Jimmy Emmerson was landlord.

Jimmy Emmerson, who was known as Emmo, was in charge of The Ridgewood in Edenthorpe for a number of years.

He died on October 17 at the age of 71.

An obituary described Mr Emmerson of Crowle as the “dearly loved and loving husband of Carole, and much loved dad of Jamie, Rebecca and Melanie.

It added: “A devoted and wonderful grandad and great-grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral took place at Rose Hill Crematorium on October 29.

The pub, which is situated on Thorne Road in Edenthorpe, has been a local landmark in the area for more than half a century, first opening its doors to customers in 1958.