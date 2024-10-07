Tributes paid after death of "much-loved" Doncaster hospital chaplain and governor
The Reverend Clive Smith, who was 74, died on September 11, with his funeral due to take place later this week.
A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that one of our much-loved governors, and former Chaplain, Clive Smith has passed away.
“Clive was a valued member of the Council of Governors who dedicated the latter part of his life to giving a voice to, and advocating for, the communities of Doncaster and Bassetlaw.
"His work as chaplain and governor was a testament to his boundless compassion and tireless efforts to enhance the lives of those around him.
"Beyond his professional achievements, Clive was a person of immense character and kindness whose warmth and generosity touched everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.
"Clive’s family, friends and loved ones are in our thoughts and we send our deepest condolences to them at this sad time.”
An obituary for the Rev Smith, of Edenthorpe, described him as a “beloved husband to Alison, much loved father to Jon, Tim and Chris and doting grandad. “Clive will be greatly missed by all who knew him.” The funeral service will take place at St. Wilfrid's Church, Cantley on Thursday 10 October at 2pm followed by the committal at Memoria Doncaster & South Yorkshire Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only, kind donations in lieu of flowers in Clive's memory may be given to Doncaster Samaritans or Rotary Club of Doncaster St. George's Trust Fund.
