Tributes paid after death of former teacher at Doncaster school where Kevin Keegan was pupil

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a former Doncaster teacher who taught at the school where football icon Kevin Keegan was once a pupil.

Janice Timms died on May 4, an obituary announced.

It said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs Janice Timms announces her passing.

"Janice was a teacher for many years at Saint Francis Xavier School in Balby and leaves behind her children Andrew, Matthew and Emma, and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to former Doncaster teacher Janice Timms.

The funeral service will be held at The Sacred Heart Church in Balby at 12.45pm on Tuesday 28 May.

All are welcome to attend.

Keegan, who was born in Armthorpe in 1951, attended the school and also St. Peter’s High School in nearby Cantley.