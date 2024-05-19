Tributes paid after death of former teacher at Doncaster school where Kevin Keegan was pupil
and live on Freeview channel 276
Janice Timms died on May 4, an obituary announced.
It said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs Janice Timms announces her passing.
"Janice was a teacher for many years at Saint Francis Xavier School in Balby and leaves behind her children Andrew, Matthew and Emma, and their families.”
The funeral service will be held at The Sacred Heart Church in Balby at 12.45pm on Tuesday 28 May.
All are welcome to attend.
Keegan, who was born in Armthorpe in 1951, attended the school and also St. Peter’s High School in nearby Cantley.
After signing for Scunthorpe United, he later became a global football superstar with Liverpool and England and returned to his old school in 1973, delighting the then crop of youngsters at Francis Xavier.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.