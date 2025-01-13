Tributes paid after death of Doncaster MBE and leading light of Freemasons at 91

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster MBE holder who was a leading light in the city’s Freemason movement after his death at 91.

Peter Brindley, who was awarded the honour the 2004, Queen’s Birthday Honours, was involved in a number of well known city organisations and groups throughout his lengthy career.

He was a former chairman of Doncaster Strategic Partnership and Doncaster New Deal For Communities, was a former director at the Northern Horseracing College and was also involved with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for a number of years.

Mr Brindley was also heavily involved in the Freemason movement and was a keen member of the Rockingham Lodge, based in Swinton.

Peter Brindley has died at the age of 91.

An obituary said he died on December 21 and was described as the “much loved husband of Norma, father of Emma and David, and grandfather of Paige, Jake, Leo and Francisco.”

The funeral is on January 23 at 2pm St. Wilfrid's Parish Church followed by a private family committal.