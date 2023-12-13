Tributes paid after death of Doncaster junior football league stalwart announced

Tributes have been paid following the death of local football stalwart.

Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League announced the death of John Lowe saying: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have to inform you of the passing of John this morning following a short illness.

“John was a part of the League Management Committee and involved in junior football for over 20 years.