Tributes paid after death of 1970s Doncaster Rovers stalwart
Steve Uzelac, a defender, played for the club between 1971 and 1977, racking up 185 appearances for the club and scoring nine goals.
His death at the age of 72 was announced at the weekend.
Born in Doncaster in 1953, he also played for Mansfield Town, Preston North End and Stockport County before hanging up his boots in 1982.
One tribute raid: “Saddened to read of the passing of former Rover Steve Uzelac at the age of just seventy two.
""Biffo" Uzelac was a defender of the old school who seldom took prisoners, making around two hundred league and cup appearances for the Rovers during the early 1970's before further appearances for Mansfield Town, Preston North End and Stockport County, before leaving the game in the early 1980s.”
Another said: “Met him a few times in Intake Club. Good player,lovely man. Condolences to the family.”
