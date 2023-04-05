News you can trust since 1925
Tributes following death of popular Doncaster kennels and cattery owner

Tributes have been paid to a devoted and popular animal lover who ran a Doncaster kennels and cattery following his shock death.

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST

Andrew Cartlidge, who ran the Ad Astra Kennels in Thorne, died last month following a short illness, his family have announced.

His funeral is due to take place next week.

Nik Grayson wrote: “My Uncle Andrew sadly passed away at home on 24 March after a short illness.

Mr Cartlidge ran Ad Astra Kennels and Cattery in Thorne.Mr Cartlidge ran Ad Astra Kennels and Cattery in Thorne.
“The funeral is on 11 April at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 3pm.

“Andrew requested no flowers at all. Any donations will instead go to The German Shepherd Rescue.”

Another friend posted: “Goodbye old friend, thank you for so much. I'm so sorry we never knew.”

Mr Cartlidge ran the kennels and cattery in Kirton Lane for a number of years and was also a local scout leader as well as well respected figure and speaker in Doncaster’s business community.

