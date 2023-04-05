Tributes following death of popular Doncaster kennels and cattery owner
Tributes have been paid to a devoted and popular animal lover who ran a Doncaster kennels and cattery following his shock death.
Andrew Cartlidge, who ran the Ad Astra Kennels in Thorne, died last month following a short illness, his family have announced.
His funeral is due to take place next week.
Nik Grayson wrote: “My Uncle Andrew sadly passed away at home on 24 March after a short illness.
“The funeral is on 11 April at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 3pm.
“Andrew requested no flowers at all. Any donations will instead go to The German Shepherd Rescue.”
Another friend posted: “Goodbye old friend, thank you for so much. I'm so sorry we never knew.”
Mr Cartlidge ran the kennels and cattery in Kirton Lane for a number of years and was also a local scout leader as well as well respected figure and speaker in Doncaster’s business community.