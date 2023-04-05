Tributes following death of popular Doncaster kennels and cattery owner

Andrew Cartlidge, who ran the Ad Astra Kennels in Thorne, died last month following a short illness, his family have announced.

His funeral is due to take place next week.

Nik Grayson wrote: “My Uncle Andrew sadly passed away at home on 24 March after a short illness.

Mr Cartlidge ran Ad Astra Kennels and Cattery in Thorne.

“The funeral is on 11 April at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 3pm.

“Andrew requested no flowers at all. Any donations will instead go to The German Shepherd Rescue.”

Another friend posted: “Goodbye old friend, thank you for so much. I'm so sorry we never knew.”