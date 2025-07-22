Tributes flood in for "tough as nails" Doncaster Miners' Strike veteran with "heart of gold"

Tributes have begun flooding in for a Doncaster Miners’ Strike veteran and community champion following her death after a battle with cancer.

Annie Rodgers, 68, a veteran campaigner from the 1984-85 dispute, died on July 19, a spokesperson for Doncaster Libraries announced.

The tribute said: “We have lost a wonderful person, advocate and community champion in Annie Rodgers.

"Annie did so much for her community during the Miners' Strike and continued fighting for many years.

"Recently she played a key role in commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the year-long strike with her support for the Stainforth Land Art and being one of 12 women to feature in Her Voice.

"Annie was an active and dedicated volunteer at Stainforth Community Library, still giving back to her community and making everyone's day brighter.

"We will miss her laughter and kindness, our thoughts go out to Annie's friends and family - may her legacy live on.”

Fellow community stalwart and former miner Mick Lanaghan also paid tribute and said: "Taken a couple of hours to gather my thoughts, dry my tears and join the mourning of our community before adding my thoughts about my friend Annie

“I’ve known Annie and the love of her life Billy since being a kid – they are together now.

“Annie, like all of us, grew up in a tight knit mining village and was a proud and strong miners’ lass that came to the fore during the Miners’ Strike - she didn’t help feed us, she pulled her coat on and hit the picket lines with others from the Hatfield Miners Wives and it garnered even more respect from me for the lass!

“She worked tirelessly in the Library with Stainforth 4 All and was the main inspiration for the mining display that she was so proud of while always helping anyone that needed help going above and beyond.

“Annie was sat with us when my lass Sandra mentioned turning the old picket line site into a memorial garden for the pit - count me in she said and was side by side with us from day one and was a invaluable worker and supporter and member of the Hatfield Main Trust.

“Annie never suffered fools gladly and if you were talking rubbish she never hesitated to tell you although it usually came out as - ‘you’re talking b******” - that was all part of our Annie , straight talking and honest to the point.

“The Trust and community has lost one of its genuine champions and wherever the banner was unfurled Annie would be there with pride.

“On a personal note, I’ve lost a friend a comrade of the highest stature I will miss her - the banter, honesty, humour and that laugh that never failed to raise a smile from anyone in ear shot will stay with me. Fly high Annie lass – I’ll raise a parting glass for you,”

Another pal, Chris Waite added: “The whole community is in mourning today after hearing about the loss of our beloved diamond of a woman Annie.

"I have fond memories of her on the picket line in the strike volunteering at Stainforth 4 All for many years and helping us these last three years as the treasurer for Friends of Peacock Park.

“My heart goes out to all your family - they have a big heart shaped hole to fill losing you.”

Award-winning musician, writer, poet, activist and Yorkshire broadcaster Joe Solo wrote: “Devastated to hear we lost a true diamond today.

“Annie Rodgers was a proper working class lass from a pit community, tough as nails but with a heart of gold.

“I always said: "Now then, trouble" when I saw her because she was always full of laughter and mischief, and she often had me laughing out loud at her stories and antics.

“I want to send my love to her family and friends, and to my Hatfield Brigade comrades who I know will be feeling Annie's loss deeply.

“So glad she saw the video of my dedicating 'The Last Miner' to her at Durham last weekend.

"That means the world to me, so a big thank you to Mick for pointing his phone at me and passing it on.

“Go easy, Annie. See you when we get there.”

In 2024, Annie was instrumental in seeing a symbolic piece of coal marking Doncaster’s mining heritage returned to the village where it was mined.

The last piece of coal from Hatfield Main pit now has pride of place in Stainforth after a campaign by locals and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband to see it back on home soil.

A spokesman for Stainforth4All, which had campaigned for the coal to go on show in the village, said: “The highlight of the day was Annie Rodgers receiving the last piece of coal mined from Hatfield Main Colliery, which has finally returned home after being on show in Doncaster since 2017.

The handover marked the opening of the new Stainforth Museum, which tells the story of the village’s history and heritage, and is situated insided Stainforth Library.

Hatfield Colliery closed in June 2015 with the loss of 430 jobs after almost a century of production.

First sunk in 1916, work at the pit initially stopped in 2001 but was later re-opened by mining magnate Richard Budge, reopening in 2006.

The mine, which also featured in South Yorkshire brass band movie Brassed Off, eventually closed for good in 2015.