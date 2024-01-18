Tributes flood in for the motorcyclist, 20, killed in Doncaster road traffic collision

Tributes have been flooding in for the motorcyclist, 20, killed in a Doncaster road traffic collision earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to High Levels Bank (A18) in Tudworth, Doncaster, on 16 January at 7.40pm, following a collision involving a black and red Aprilia Tuono motorbike and a red Skoda Octavia.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, sadly died at the scene. His family have been made aware and are being supported by our officers.

A 22-year-old man who was driving the Skoda was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still appealing for information.

The collision happened near the junction of Crow Tree Bank heading away from Tudworth and police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Tributes to the young man cam flooding in on socialm media.

Ian Richardson said: “Tragic loss of such a wonderful young man condolences to his lovely family. So sorry for your loss.

Shirley Foster said: “Condolences to all we lost our 21 yr old grandson on the 23.12.23 in a motorbike RTC x.”

And Leon Brailsford added: “A big issue with that road it’s shocking road surface it’s like been at sea you can see where cars have come off the road before surly after this it needs resurfacing how many more accidents does it need to get sorted.”

Meanwhile Jacqui Woodward wrote: “What a tragic loss. Deepest Condolences to all his family and friends.”

Steve Williams said: “RIP from a fellow biker.”

“That’s so sad,” said Kelly Shaw, Sally Taylor putting: “So tragic for everyone involved. Heartbreaking.”