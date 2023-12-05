Tributes flood in after sudden death of Doncaster Royal Infirmary security guard, aged 50

Tributes have flooded in after the sudden death of a Doncaster Royal Infirmary security guard, aged just 50.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Clark, who was head of security at DRI, died on Friday night from a cardiac arrest.

Mike has left behind a partner Louise, her son Oscar and their new seven-month-old baby girl Esme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family friend said: “Mike loved working at the hospital and helping people, where his partner also currently works as a staff nurse."

Mike passed away suddenly on Friday aged just 50.

His sister Kelly, who allowed us to pay tribute to Mike, said: “Our hearts was broken into a million pieces you was taken from us far too soon Mike Clark we will love you forever an always so broken right now want you back.”

Brother Chris Clark said: “Goodbye my brother goodbye my friend my heart is broken and I just cannot believe it,never thought I would ever be putting a statement like this up never . RIP Brother (Mike clark). Till we meet again loves you now and always xxx

“Life is too short so don't hold back in telling somebody now that you love them and what they mean to you cos when they have gone it's too ******* late let me tell you.I LOVE YOU BROTHER AND WILL MISS YOU UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. RIP MY BROTHER (MIKE CLARK).XXX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were lots of outpourings on Facebook, friend Cheryl Blinkhorn said: “So sorry to hear this devastating news love what a top bloke gone too soon sending all my love & strength to u all Kelly.”

Mike and baby Esme.

Julieann Whittaker and Robert Crawford added: “Absolutely heartbroken our good friend Mike Clark passed away yesterday, Kelly Clark thank you for ringing last night to let us know as finding out on here would have killed us, sleep tight my friend. Sending love to all your family Louise Marell Gillespie baby esme and oscar. Gutted.YNWA MY MATE.”

Chezzie Harvey said: “Absolutely gutted mate x he was our bestie x”

Tammi Wilkinson said: “Good night god bless my dear pal.”