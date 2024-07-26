Tributes flood in after shock death of Doncaster Rovers goal hero at 47

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have begun pouring in for a former Doncaster Rovers player following his death at the age of 47.

Glenn Kirkwood, who played for the club between 1998 and 2000 during Rovers’ spell in non-league, was best remembered by supporters for scoring four goals in a 7-0 demolition of Crook Town at Belle Vue in 1999.

Several of his other former clubs have been paying tribute since the news of the death of the dad of two was announced.

A spokesperson for Matlock Town said on X, formerly Twitter: “All of us at Matlock Town FC are devastated to learn of the passing of our former player and joint-manager, Glenn Kirkwood.

Tributes have been paid following the death of former Doncaster Rovers player Glenn Kirkwood.

“We send our condolences to Glenn’s family and friends.

“RIP Kirky.”

The Chesterfield borm striker was also a joint manager at Heanor Town and a club spokesperson said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of our former joint manager Glenn Kirkwood.

“Our thoughts are with Glenn’s loved ones.

“RIP Kirky.”

Mr Kirkwood had undergone a kidney transplant in 2021 and in an emotional post in February of that year, he wrote on X: “After 14 months on dialysis and 4 years on the waiting list I finally got a kidney transplant last night. Massive thanks to the donor, whoever they may be, my kids can have their dad back!!!! Also to the transplant team at the Sheffield kidney insititute. Amazing people.”

During a lengthy career, he also had spells at Ilkeston Town, Burton Albion, Hinckley Town and Worksop Town.

A spokesperson for Wingerworth Junior Sports Association said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the untimely passing of Glenn Kirkwood, a cherished former coach of our U9 Vipers team.

"Glenn's passion for football and dedication to our young players was unmatched, and he leaves behind a legacy of inspiration and kindness at Wingerworth JSA.

“He was more than a coach; he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of joy for everyone who knew him. Glenn's vibrant spirit and commitment to fostering a love for the game in our children will be deeply missed.

“Glenn leaves behind his loving wife Kerry and their two devoted children, Jessica and Isaac. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time.

“Let's come together as a community to remember and celebrate the life of a remarkable man who touched so many lives.

“Rest in peace, Glenn. Your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know you.”

A spokesperson for Ilkeston Town said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of former player Glenn Kirkwood.

“Our thoughts are with Glenn’s loved ones.

“RIP Kirky.”

A club spokesperson for Mickleover FC said: “Our ex manager Glenn Kirkwood passed away on Tuesday. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. As a mark of respect there will be a minutes silence before our game with Burton Albion on Friday.”

