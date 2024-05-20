Tributes flood in after death of popular Doncaster restaurant guitarist
Armthorpe restaurant La Fiesta has led the tributes to Spanish guitarist Ramon who regularly entertained customers at the venue in Doncaster Road with his playing.
A spokesman said: “RIP and may God bless our dear friend Ramon.
"Our heartfelt love and condolences go out to his family.
“La Fiesta is very sad to announce the death of our friend and colleague Ramon after a short illness.
“Ramon enriched the dining experiences of all who dined with us at weekends with his heartfelt singing and guitar playing, for many years. His unstinting quest to get guests to sing along and even dance is legendary.
“Share the love that we all felt from this colourful, carefree professional who could make anyone smile.”
Bosses at Dunscroft’s Broadway Hotel also paid tribute, writing: “We at the Broadway send our biggest condolences to Ramon’s family and close friends.
“He was an amazing man who brought fun and smiles in our pub for staff and customers.
"His music was beautiful and he achieved so much in his life. Let's all raise our drinks for Ramon who will be terribly missed.”
Customers have also been paying tribute to the musician.
One wrote: “OMG I can’t believe this - RIP Ramon we enjoyed many nights listening to your talents.”
“So sad, Ramon was a character and a joy. He will be sorely missed,” shared another.
Another customer shared: “He sang for me, we all laughed and enjoyed. Condolences to a lovely man and his family.”
