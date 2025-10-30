Tributes flood in after death of long-serving former Doncaster councillor

Tributes have begun pouring in following the death of a former Doncaster councillor, described as “kind, caring and generous” who was dedicated to improving his area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Hogarth, who was known as Charlie, represented the Bentley ward on City of Doncaster Council for more than a decade, before standing down ahead of this year’s elections.

Mr Hogarth, 69, moved into local politics following a career at Bentley Colliery and won his seat for Labour on four separate occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also held a number of senior committee posts at Doncaster Council during his career and was chair of South Yorkshire Fire Authority.

Current Bentley councillor James Church (left) has led the tributes to Charlie Hogarth following his death.

Currently Bentley ward councillor James Church announced his passing yesterday and wrote: “Such sad news about Charles Hogarth, who passed away this morning.

He was a kind, caring and generous person. His guidance and support have been invaluable to me. He genuinely did care about the Bentley community.

My thoughts are with his family, and I will miss him dearly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finningley Conservative ward councillor Steve Cox wrote: “I absolutely loved our conversations and had full respect for him, in so far to say he was a friend.

"The conversations we had over the years showed his commitment to support the community, especially the library. I feel honoured to have been able to have met you Charlie. Thank you for your guidance and support.”

Fire Brigades Union secretary Neil Carbutt shared: I’m absolutely gutted…. South Yorkshire Fire Authority has never had a better chairperson.

“He genuinely cared about employees, did what a Labour councillor should and fought against cuts and held managers to account. He always had time for me and always leant an ear.

“A fabulous and formidable guy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Doncaster councillor Tony Sockett added: “So sad to hear of the death of Charlie.

"We have worked together for the greater benefit of the Bentley area for several years.

"Charlie also served as a Trustee to the Cooke Almshouse charity and his years of support only ended when he stood down as a Councillor this year.

"His leadership with Bentley Library was unique especially when it moved into the Pavilion. A quiet man committed to helping others and I thank Charlie for his priority to support local people. A great friend and I will miss him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow former councilllor Mark Houlbrook posted: “This is such a shock. I am so sorry to hear this news about Charlie.

"He was a indeed a caring individual and a committed Councillor for his beloved Bentley. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. RIP Charlie.”