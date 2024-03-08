Tributes flood in after death of Doncaster football fan who created club's motto

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ricky Hartley, who lived in Askern, was a fervent Sheffield Wednesday supporter and was famed among fellow Owls fans for his distinctive rastafarian cap and for asking fans: “We’re all Wednesday aren’t we?”

The slogan – often abbreviated to WAWAW – has become the calling card and slogan of supporters of the Hillsborough club – and Ricky, who followed the club all over the country is credited with starting and popularising the chant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Rest in peace Ricky. The original who started WAWAW.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Doncaster-based Sheffield Wednesday fan Ricky Hartley, who was known as Rasta Ricky and credited with popularising the club's WAWAW slogan.

Another posted: “Sad news today RIP Rasta Ricky – what a bloke.”

Another friend wrote: “RIP Rasta Ricky - absolutely gobsmacked. Another Askern legend gone – you was never short of a story or two. Fly high.”

“Good night, God bless,” shared another, you will be well and truly missed. Ask St Peter at the Pearly Gates if he's Wednesday or what?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And tell the good lord, "We're all Wednesday aren't we?” RIP mate.”

Another pal wrote: “Ricky Hartley R.I.P. A wonderful bloke, your passion for Sheffield Wednesday was known with us all, but still a Donny man who we all had time for any day come rain or shine.

“Missing you already pal. fly high big man.”