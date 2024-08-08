Tributes begin pouring in after death of much-loved Doncaster Rovers footballer

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Aug 2024, 19:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tributes have begun pouring in following the death of a much-loved ex-Doncaster Rovers star who was a key player during one of the club’s promotion campaigns.

Alan Little, who was part of Rovers’ 1980-81 promotion season under Billy Bremner, has died at the age of 69.

He joined the club for a record £25,000 from Barnsley in 1979, providing the experience that Bremner's young side needed, and became a great favourite with the Doncaster fans, winning the supporters' Player of the Year award with the midfelder scoring 11 goals in 85 appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He later moved to Torquay United in October 1982 in a deal that saw Clive Wigginton move in the opposite direction.

Alan Little has died at the age of 69.Alan Little has died at the age of 69.
Alan Little has died at the age of 69.

Beginning his career at Aston Villa, he also enjoyed spells at Southend United, Halifax Town and Hartlepool United, before moving into management, taking up the reins at York City and also Halifax and Hartlepool.

York City said: “The thoughts of everyone at York City Football Club is with Alan’s family and friends at this sad time.

“May he rest in peace.”

Football commentator Guy Mowbray said on social media: "A wonderful man. Owe him an awful lot. Thank you for the memories and the education."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A wonderful man. Owe him an awful lot. Thank you for the memories and the education.

A spokesperson for Aston Villa said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Alan Little, who has died at the age of 69.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Alan’s family and friends at this difficult time, including his brother, fellow former player, manager and club ambassador Brian.”

Related topics:Doncaster RoversAston VillaBarnsleyTorquay United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice