Tributes as 'trusted and well respected' Doncaster GP steps down from surgery
Tributes have been paid to a popular Doncaster GP after she stepped down from a city centre practice.
Dr Jennifer Walmsley, a doctor at the Regent Square Group Practice, stepped down on New Year's Eve.
A spokesman said: “We are very sorry to announce that Dr Jennifer Walmsley is leaving the practice.
“She has always been a trusted and well respected doctor, and we know will be missed by both colleagues and patients.
“We wish her well for the future.”