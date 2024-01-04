News you can trust since 1925
Tributes as 'trusted and well respected' Doncaster GP steps down from surgery

Tributes have been paid to a popular Doncaster GP after she stepped down from a city centre practice.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:28 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 13:29 GMT
Dr Jennifer Walmsley, a doctor at the Regent Square Group Practice, stepped down on New Year's Eve.

A spokesman said: “We are very sorry to announce that Dr Jennifer Walmsley is leaving the practice.

“She has always been a trusted and well respected doctor, and we know will be missed by both colleagues and patients.

“We wish her well for the future.”