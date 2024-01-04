Tributes as 'trusted and well respected' Doncaster GP steps down from surgery

Tributes have been paid to a popular Doncaster GP after she stepped down from a city centre practice.

Dr Jennifer Walmsley, a doctor at the Regent Square Group Practice, stepped down on New Year's Eve.

A spokesman said: “We are very sorry to announce that Dr Jennifer Walmsley is leaving the practice.

“She has always been a trusted and well respected doctor, and we know will be missed by both colleagues and patients.