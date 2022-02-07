The Reverend Canon Jan Foden, who was in charge of St Leonard and St Mary’s in Armthorpe for a numbe of years, has stepped down – and has received a glowing tribute to mark her departure.

Leading the tributes were the 1053 Armthorpe Squadron Air Cadets, which whom she was involved for eight years as Squadron Chaplain.

A spokesman said: “Jan has been an integral part of the squadron over the past eight years and great support to many cadets and staff.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rev Jan Foden has retired.

She said: “I feel very privileged to have been able to serve the squadron as chaplain over a number of years.

"I have been so impressed by all the work that is done by those who hold leadership roles and by those involved in training. You are all so committed to the squadron and give so much of yourselves, with great results - you are doing a fantastic job.

"I have also been really impressed by the cadets whom I have met over the years.

"You are a great credit to the squadron and to your families.

"I have witnessed your hard work, your commitment, your willingness to learn new things, your enthusiasm and your sense of fun.

"I have also noticed the way in which you show respect and courtesy to other people, and I am encouraged by your concern about important issues that affect all of us.

"I really believe that what you learn during your time in the squadron will make a difference to you for the rest of your lives. I also believe that you are people who will be able to make a difference for good in the world.

"I am looking forward to retirement and the opportunity to spend more time with my family, but I am sad to be leaving Armthorpe and giving up my involvement with 1053 Squadron.”