Tributes as popular and 'well-respected' Doncaster butcher and club stalwart dies

William Cuffling, known as Billy, died last month and his funeral is due to take place next week.

A spokesman for Cantley’s Hawthorn Club, where Mr Cuffling was a member and a committee member for more than a decade and a half, announced his passing via social media.

In a post it said: “It is with the deepest regret we have to inform you of the passing of one of our members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Cuffling, a well known former Doncaster butcher has died. (Photo: Hawthorn Club).

“William Cuffling sadly passed away on Monday 28 March and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

"Bill was an honest and well-respected man known by many in our villages of Doncaster.

"He owned and ran the local butchers in Rossington for many years.

"He played in the local darts and dominoes league and livened up many evenings with his very outgoing personality.

"Bill was a committee member for over 15 years and our secretary for the last two years where he had to deal with hard times but got so much done for the club.

"A real gent and well-loved member at the Hawthorn Club and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

“We would ask our members to just take a moment in their day to reflect on memories and loved ones. Play some music have a drink and reminisce of good old times with good friends.”