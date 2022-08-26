Tributes as one of Doncaster's 'treasured' oldest residents dies at 100
Tributes have been paid to one of Doncaster’s oldest residents following her death at the age of 100.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:14 am
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:14 am
Gladys Ivy Prior of Norton, died on 16 August with her daughter by her side in Balne.
An obituary described her as the ‘dearly loved mother to Peter, Michael and Christine and a treasured nana and great nana.”
The funeral service will be held at St. Martin’s Church, Womersley on Wednesday 31 August at 12.30pm, followed by a service of committal at Pontefract Crematorium.