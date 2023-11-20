Tributes as long-serving former Doncaster councillor and mayor dies at 79

Tributes have been paid to a long-serving former Doncaster councillor and mayor who has died at the age of 79.

Paul Coddington, who represented the Bessacarr and Cantley ward areas on Doncaster Council for nearly two decades, died earlier this month, an obituary said.

Coun Coddington was first elected in 1999 for the Liberal Democrats and became the party’s leader on Doncaster Council for a period of time.

However, he later stepped down from the party and stood as an indepdent and then transferred his allegiance to UKIP before stepping down from local politics.

Former Doncaster councillor and mayor Paul Coddington has died at the age of 79.

His shift to a different party caused some consternation among constituents with a petiton calling for him to step down over the move.

He also served as the city’s Civic Mayor from 2008-09.

Fellow former councillor, Eric Tatton-Kelly described him as “hard working” and added: “He is the only Lib Dem thus far to hold the post of Doncaster Civic Mayor.”

An obituary said Mr Coddington “sadly passed away after a short illness” on 1November.

It described him as the dearly loved husband of Patricia, loving father of Andrew and Stephen and daughters-in-law Natasha and Catherine, as well as a devoted grandpa to

Katya, George, Michael, Joseph, Jack, Isaac, William, and Caitlin.

Adding: “Forever missed by family and friends.

Reception into St Peter-In-Chains Church will take place on Tuesday 28 November at 4pm followed by a funeral service at 12.30pm on November 29.

All donations welcome for the Christie NHS Foundation Trust, to be used for haematology purposes.