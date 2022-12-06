Tributes as Doncaster Vulcan bomber chief Michael Knight dies five days after 90th birthday

Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Knight died five days after his 90th birthday, with officals at the Vulcan To The Sky Trust, the organisation which looks after the iconic Cold War aircraft, describing the news as ‘very sad.’

The former VTST chairman enjoyed a 36 year career in the RAF, where he gained experience in a wide variety of operational and staff roles and flew well over 100 types of aircraft, including the Avro Vulcan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He served as a frontline pilot and commander, being appointed Air Officer Commanding No. 1 Group in 1980, a role that saw him involved in the Falklands conflict.

Sir Michaek Knight at the unveiling of the Vulcan in 2006.

A spokesman said: “Sir Michael's link to the Vulcan didn't end when her retired from the RAF.

"Among his many amazing achievements was his involvement in returning Vulcan XH558 to flight as the first chairman of the Vulcan to the Sky Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took charge in 2002 – and the huge challenge that faced the project at that time was money.

First estimates were that over £3.5million would be required to pay for the restoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late Dr Robert Pleming had been onboard full-time from April 2000, leaving his high-profile post with Cisco Systems in order to devote all his energies to the return to flight project.

After exploring various funding options, it was decided to prepare a bid for funding to the Heritage Lottery Fund, although at the time no other candidates aiming to restore aircraft to flight had been successful. A necessary part of the application process was the establishment of the Vulcan to the Sky Trust, as the HLF would only accept bids from registered charities.The professionalism of Sir Michael, Robert and the team resulted in the award of a £2.75 million grant in 2003 from the Heritage Lottery Fund, which proved a major contribution to the eventual £7 million cost of restoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad