Tributes are paid after death of long serving Doncaster area mayor and councillor

North Lincolnshire Council Deputy Mayor Coun John Briggs was also a former Crowle town councillor and mayor of the Isle of Axholme town.

Born in Sheffield, he lived in South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Cheshire before moving to Crowle in 1984 with his late wife Sue.

He leaves three daughters, Charlotte, Caroline and Catherine and his partner Joanne, who has a daughter, Gabriella.

Coun John Briggs, who was deputy mayor of North Lincolnshire Council, has died.

Coun Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council and fellow Conservative, said: "John has been exactly what a local councillor should be, a true champion of, and for, his community; he did that for residents in the Isle of Axholme and North Lincolnshire with a passion and energy that we all continue to aspire to.

"John was a gentleman, he was sharp and he was ferocious in fighting for the residents he represented.

"His favourite role was undoubtedly as Mayor, bringing us all to order in council meetings but more importantly going to absolutely every community event he possibly could, meeting residents, championing North Lincolnshire and raising huge amounts of money for those charities which were close to his heart.

"He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, he will be dearly missed by the residents he has represented for almost three decades and he will be dearly missed by all of his colleagues."

Fellow Axholme North ward member Coun Julie Reed said: "He was an amazing colleague and a true gentleman and was always so positive, there was no place in him for negativity.

"He was a kind man and I will miss him. I will be forever grateful for the privilege I had of being his friend and his ward colleague."

Coun Briggs was also the founder chairman of Crowle and Ealand Heritage Society and Crowle and Ealand Regeneration Group.

He was elected to North Lincolnshire Council in 1999 and served as Mayor in 2018/19 and 2022/23. His current role was Deputy Mayor.