Tributes after Doncaster 'sporting legend' dies at 80 following cancer battle

Mick Dainty, a keen table tennis player and known in sporting circles across Doncaster, died on November 24, an obituary said.

Mr Dainty, a keen member of the Doncaster Table Tennis League for many years, passed away at home.

The obituary said: “Loved and missed by wife Rosemary, children Tony and Cheryl, their respective spouses and three grandchildren, Mick will be remembered by many as a local sporting legend due to his prowess on the table tennis table.

“He also worked for 50 years at local company, Peglers.”

A celebration of his life will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on December 20 at 12.40 followed by a wake at Rossington Welfare Club, to which all are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Prostate Cancer UK or the St John’s Hospice, Doncaster.