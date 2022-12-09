News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Tributes after Doncaster 'sporting legend' dies at 80 following cancer battle

A Doncaster ‘sporting legend’ has died at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 10:14am

Mick Dainty, a keen table tennis player and known in sporting circles across Doncaster, died on November 24, an obituary said.

Mr Dainty, a keen member of the Doncaster Table Tennis League for many years, passed away at home.

Hide Ad

The obituary said: “Loved and missed by wife Rosemary, children Tony and Cheryl, their respective spouses and three grandchildren, Mick will be remembered by many as a local sporting legend due to his prowess on the table tennis table.

Mick Dainty was a familiar face on the Doncaster table tennis scene.
Most Popular

“He also worked for 50 years at local company, Peglers.”

A celebration of his life will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on December 20 at 12.40 followed by a wake at Rossington Welfare Club, to which all are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Hide Ad

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Prostate Cancer UK or the St John’s Hospice, Doncaster.

Further enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Tel: 01302 867902.

Doncaster