Tributes after death of well-known and popular former Doncaster pub landlady

Brenda Fewkes, who was in charge of The Star at Barnby Dun, died on January 25 aged 88, an obituary said.

It said: “Brenda was a much loved wife of the late Herbert, mum of Julie, mother-in-law of David, nanna of Alexander and Christopher, sister of Peter and the late Tommy and a friend to many.”

The funeral will take place on February 22 at Rose Hill at 12.20pm.