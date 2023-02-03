Tributes after death of well-known and popular former Doncaster pub landlady
Tributes have been paid following the death of a well-known former Doncaster pub landlady.
By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:48pm
Brenda Fewkes, who was in charge of The Star at Barnby Dun, died on January 25 aged 88, an obituary said.
It said: “Brenda was a much loved wife of the late Herbert, mum of Julie, mother-in-law of David, nanna of Alexander and Christopher, sister of Peter and the late Tommy and a friend to many.”
The funeral will take place on February 22 at Rose Hill at 12.20pm.