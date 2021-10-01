Canterbury House, where Richard Holgate was a familar face for many years.

Richard Holgate was a familiar face in Thorne where he worked at family jewellery firm Canterbury House for many years.

An obituary described Mr Holgate as a “dearly beloved husband, dad and grandad."

He passed away at home on September 22 with his family at his side at the age of 73.

It added: “Beloved husband of Pat, former watchmaker and jeweller of Thorne. Richard will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.”

Canterbury House was established in 1935 by John and Adeline Holgate who opened a small watch repair and jewellery business.

Adeline’s son Richard joined in 1969 expanding the premises and extending the product range to incorporate a variety of well known brands of fine china and giftware.

Today Canterbury House is now run by Martin Holgate and his partner Justine.