Tributes after death of well-known and long serving former Doncaster dentist

Maurice Armstrong Barker, who was based at the Pinder, Barker and Johnstone dental surgery in St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster died at his home on January 16 at the age of 97.

An NHS dentist in Doncaster for 40 years, he was born and raised in Darlington in the north east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his National Service, he studied dentistry at Newcastle University before making Doncaster his home in the mid 1950s.

Maurice Armstrong Barker served as a dentist in Doncaster for 40 years.

An obituary said: “He will be sadly missed by family and friends.”

The funeral service for Mr Barker will take place on Thursday 23 February at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The obituary added: “Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Help for Heroes and the RSPCA would be appreciated.”