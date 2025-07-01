Tributes after death of vicar who served Doncaster parish for 50 years

Tributes have been paid following the death of a Doncaster vicar who served a parish in the city for more than fifty years.

The Rev Reg Davies served as vicar at All Saints Parish Church in Denaby from 1969 before retiring in 2020.

In a brief messaged posted online, a spokesperson for the church said: “It is with sadness that we heard that All Saints’ long serving Vicar, the Reverend Reg Davies died overnight.

"He was vicar from 1969 until 2020.”

The late Reverend Reg Davies with his wife Ailsa.

In September 2019, parishoners celebrated his Golden Jubilee with a Holy Communion service at the parish church.

A dedication read at the service said: “We acknowledge your commitment and dedication to the people of Denaby Main, Old Denaby and Conisbrough through your ministry and in particular your support for the priests, sisters and parishioners of St Alban's Parish during the past fifty years.

“You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers."