Tributes after death of popular former Doncaster boxer and pub landlord

Fred Powney, who was 83, had nearly 80 professional fights in a career spanning nearly ten years.

The Armthorpe based fighter combined his boxing career with a long spell in the coal mines, working for the National Coal Board from leaving school and where he was employed as a ripper, working at the coal face.

He enjoyed a total of 33 wins – including 13 knokcouts – first stepping into the ring in 1962 with his final fight coming in 1971.

During his career, he faced a string of big name opponents all over the country, including Brendan Ingle, the late South Yorkshire based boxing trainer who trained four world champions at his gym in Sheffield.

The pair came head to head in a bout in Manchester in 1970, with Fred winning the contest after Ingle suffered gashes above and below his left eye.

His first fight came in Wolverhampton in 1962 when he defeated Alex Bryant on points, with his final bout against Jackie Turpin Jr in London in 1971, where he lost.

Son Ian said: “He had 78 pro fights as well as countless amateur fights, representing the NCB. He worked in the coal mines from leaving school as a main gate ripper, combining his job with his boxing.”

Boxer Fred Powney enjoyed a nine year career in the ring.

Born on June 5, 1940, he married wife Ann in 1962 and the couple had two children, Ian born in 1963 and Diane born in 1966.

After hanging up his gloves, Fred moved into the pub trade as landlord of the Thurnscoe Hotel from 1976 before taking on The Glassmaker in Kirk Sandall for 25 years from 1985 until the year 2000.

He also had a short period managing the Ingram Arms at Hatfield in 1996.

And along with his wife Ann, the couple also ran a popular fish and chip shop in Kirk Sandall.