Tributes after death of 'much loved' Doncaster pub boss who brought Madness and Kasabian to city

Alan McHugh, who ran The Leopard live music venue for more than 20 years, died earlier this month at the age of 64, his family have announced.

A family announcement said Mr McHugh had done 'so much’ for live music in Doncaster and paid tribute, saying: “He was a charming, witty, intelligent and loving man.

"He was proud of his family and he made sure we knew we were loved.

Doncaster music scene stalwart Alan McHugh, who has died at the age of 64.

"I know everyone who met him loved him from family and friends to Leopard regulars. He did so much for live music.”

Born in October 1958, Mr McHugh was born into a large Irish family of four brothers and four sisters, all of whom were huge music lovers.

He moved to the UK as a teenager and took over the running of the Leopard in West Street with wife Carmel in 1989.

After an early plan to turn the band room into a bed and breakfast was shelved, over the next two decades, he brought a host of big name stars to the venue including Madness, Kasabian and Bad Manners.

The Beat were also regulars and he championed the likes of local talents such as Stafford Galli.

The venue also hosted comedy nights - and jam sessions also started out of the blue one Sunday afternoon in 1993.

Said the family announcement: “They had a piano in the lounge and asked a guy to play for them.

"Then as more people came in they asked people to join in, starting the jam session.”

Mr McHugh started the Donny Live music festival and influenced other small town festivals, handing over the running of the event to others after its first incarnation.

Even after stepping down from the music world, Mr McHugh continued to attend concerts, his last being Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott and The Proclaimers at the Eco Power Stadium last year.

His funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 3 February at 11am, followed by a celebration of his life at The Leopard.