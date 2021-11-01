Tributes after death of long-serving former Doncaster councillor and mayor

Former Doncaster councillor Barbara Hoyle has died at the age of 82.

Barbara Hoyle served Tickhill ward on Doncaster Council in the 2000s and was also town mayor during her tenure.

She passed away peacefully on October 8 in hospital, aged 82.

An obituary described her as “the dearly loved wife of the late Derrick, dear mum of Caroline and much-loved grandma of Rosie and great grandma of Harry.”