Tributes after death of long-serving former Doncaster councillor and mayor
The funeral has taken place of a former Doncaster councillor who was also mayor of the town where she lived.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:27 am
Barbara Hoyle served Tickhill ward on Doncaster Council in the 2000s and was also town mayor during her tenure.
She passed away peacefully on October 8 in hospital, aged 82.
An obituary described her as “the dearly loved wife of the late Derrick, dear mum of Caroline and much-loved grandma of Rosie and great grandma of Harry.”
The funeral took place on October 28 at St Mary's Church.