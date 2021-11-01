Tributes after death of long-serving former Doncaster councillor and mayor

The funeral has taken place of a former Doncaster councillor who was also mayor of the town where she lived.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:27 am
Former Doncaster councillor Barbara Hoyle has died at the age of 82.

Barbara Hoyle served Tickhill ward on Doncaster Council in the 2000s and was also town mayor during her tenure.

She passed away peacefully on October 8 in hospital, aged 82.

An obituary described her as “the dearly loved wife of the late Derrick, dear mum of Caroline and much-loved grandma of Rosie and great grandma of Harry.”

The funeral took place on October 28 at St Mary's Church.

