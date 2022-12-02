Tributes after death of former Doncaster UKIP councillor and parish council stalwart

Fred Gee, who was chairman of Edenthorpe Parish Council, died last month at the age of 77 and his funeral is due to take place on Monday (December 5).

Mr Gee also served as UKIP councillor for the Edenthorpe, Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun ward after being elected in 2014.

A spokesman for Edenthorpe Parish Council said: “It is with great sadness and regret that Edenthorpe Parish Council must convey the tragic news that our esteemed chairman – Mr Fred Gee sadly passed away on Wednesday 16 November.

Fred Gee has died at the age of 77.

"The clerk and all the Parish Councillors wish to send his wife Mary and his beloved family our most sincere and deepest sympathy at this awful time.

"Fred was a true gentleman known by many, a gentle giant.

"The knowledge he had of the village and the great work he did for the community of Edenthorpe will be hard to follow. He will be remembered always.

"Rest in peace Fred.”

An obituary described him as the “dearly beloved husband of Mary, loving dad to Victoria and Steven, also a dear grandad and brother.”

The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 5 December at 1 pm.

Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in lieu for The Smile Train, a plate provided at Rose Hill.